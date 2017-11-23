Ochre is the stage name of English electronic musician Christopher Leary. The name "Ochre" was originally adopted as the title for Leary's academic work while studying audio production at Newcastle College, as a variation of "Oaker", being the name of a street in Manchester where Leary spent his early childhood. Leary also holds a Master's degree in music.

Ochre has had his music licensed for use in computer games, such as Sony's LittleBigPlanet 2, Psyonix's Whizzle, and Euclidean Crisis.[citation needed] Christopher has also composed music for the animated documentary, Centrefold, and has produced music for commercial projects by Google, Skoda, and Orange.[citation needed]