OchreElectronic musician Christopher Leary, UK
Ochre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c40eedf-e858-4208-bcc7-05e45bc76646
Ochre Biography (Wikipedia)
Ochre is the stage name of English electronic musician Christopher Leary. The name "Ochre" was originally adopted as the title for Leary's academic work while studying audio production at Newcastle College, as a variation of "Oaker", being the name of a street in Manchester where Leary spent his early childhood. Leary also holds a Master's degree in music.
Ochre has had his music licensed for use in computer games, such as Sony's LittleBigPlanet 2, Psyonix's Whizzle, and Euclidean Crisis.[citation needed] Christopher has also composed music for the animated documentary, Centrefold, and has produced music for commercial projects by Google, Skoda, and Orange.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ochre Tracks
Sort by
Anaphora
Ochre
Anaphora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anaphora
Last played on
Ochre Links
Back to artist