The Golden FilterFormed 2008
The Golden Filter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c3d5614-5b53-4701-8441-7c406e1dbc37
The Golden Filter Biography (Wikipedia)
The Golden Filter is an American/Australian electronic music duo from New York City, formed in 2008, now based in London. The band consists of Penelope Trappes and Stephen Hindman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Golden Filter Tracks
Sort by
Talk Talk Talk
The Golden Filter
Talk Talk Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk Talk Talk
Last played on
Discolation
The Golden Filter
Discolation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Discolation
Last played on
Talk Talk Talk (Cooper Saver Remix)
The Golden Filter
Talk Talk Talk (Cooper Saver Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenity
The Golden Filter
Serenity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenity
Last played on
Breakdown
The Golden Filter
Breakdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakdown
Last played on
White Nights (Psychic TV Cover)
The Golden Filter
White Nights (Psychic TV Cover)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Nights (Psychic TV Cover)
Last played on
White Nights
The Golden Filter
White Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Nights
Last played on
Hide Me (Rory Phillips Mix)
The Golden Filter
Hide Me (Rory Phillips Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02s8hbs.jpglink
Hide Me (Rory Phillips Mix)
Last played on
Hide Me
The Golden Filter
Hide Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hide Me
Last played on
Thunderbird (Villa Remix)
The Golden Filter
Thunderbird (Villa Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunderbird (Villa Remix)
Last played on
Thunderbird
The Golden Filter
Thunderbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunderbird
Last played on
Solid Gold
The Golden Filter
Solid Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solid Gold
Last played on
The Golden Filter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist