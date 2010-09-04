The Shanes were a Swedish rock and roll band active from 1963 to 1969.

The group played in a variety of British- and American-influenced styles, including R&B, Merseybeat, psychedelia, and instrumental pop. They were successful in their home country, landing a string of top ten hit singles, including "Chris-Craft No. 9", which reached number 2 there in 1967. They released one single in the UK on Columbia Records, "I Don't Want Your Love", but it did not chart there.