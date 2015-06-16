OutfitDrum and bass
Outfit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c3a13fa-7c43-45a6-8c90-6943a82e05de
Outfit Tracks
Sort by
New Air (BBC Session)
Outfit
New Air (BBC Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Air (BBC Session)
Last played on
Framed (BBC Session)
Outfit
Framed (BBC Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Framed (BBC Session)
Last played on
Outfit Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"We consider ourselves remarkably fortunate to have lived out this dream" Wild Beasts discuss their split
-
Wild Beasts
-
‘It’s taken 15 years for us to grow into our name’ – Wild Beasts
-
NZCA Lines join Lauren Laverne and Guy Garvey at Meltdown
-
Wild Beasts: What Makes A Great Audience?
-
East India Youth live in session for Huw Stephens
Back to artist