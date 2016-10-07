ÓigeFormed 1991
Óige
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c382143-d42a-471b-b1f4-38ed2368546b
Óige Tracks
Sort by
Liz Carrolls: Boys Of The Loch (in 'd'/Boys Of The Lough (in 'a')/Mother's Delight
Óige
Liz Carrolls: Boys Of The Loch (in 'd'/Boys Of The Lough (in 'a')/Mother's Delight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Clumy Lover/Ships Are Sailing/Michael Dwyers Reels/Laurel Tree
Óige
The Clumy Lover/Ships Are Sailing/Michael Dwyers Reels/Laurel Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down by the Sally Gardens
Óige
Down by the Sally Gardens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down by the Sally Gardens
Last played on
SILVER SPEAR/VICTORY REEL/THE BOYS OF MALIN
Óige
SILVER SPEAR/VICTORY REEL/THE BOYS OF MALIN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SLOW BOAT TO CHINA: MISS McGUINNESS/SWALLOW TAIL
Óige
SLOW BOAT TO CHINA: MISS McGUINNESS/SWALLOW TAIL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dunga: Coughlan's Jig/Castlebar Jig/Old Leitrim
Óige
Dunga: Coughlan's Jig/Castlebar Jig/Old Leitrim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mountain Road/Concertino Reel
Óige
The Mountain Road/Concertino Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mountain Road/Concertino Reel
Last played on
The Clumy Lover/Ships Are Sailing/Michael Dwy
Óige
The Clumy Lover/Ships Are Sailing/Michael Dwy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mountain Road
Óige
The Mountain Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mountain Road
Last played on
Clumsy lover
Óige
Clumsy lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clumsy lover
Last played on
Roaring Mary
Óige
Roaring Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roaring Mary
Last played on
Touch me if you dare
Óige
Touch me if you dare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch me if you dare
Last played on
Reels
Óige
Reels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reels
Last played on
Silver Spear Reels
Óige
Silver Spear Reels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Spear Reels
Last played on
Flower Of Magherally
Óige
Flower Of Magherally
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flower Of Magherally
Last played on
Óige Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist