Daniel McDonald (July 30, 1960 – February 15, 2007) was an American actor who guest-starred in many TV shows including CSI: Miami, Law & Order, Murder, She Wrote and Sex and the City. He was also involved in Broadway, performing in Mamma Mia!.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia