Born 30 July 1960. Died 15 February 2007
Daniel McDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel McDonald (July 30, 1960 – February 15, 2007) was an American actor who guest-starred in many TV shows including CSI: Miami, Law & Order, Murder, She Wrote and Sex and the City. He was also involved in Broadway, performing in Mamma Mia!.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel McDonald Tracks
Second Chance
Last played on
