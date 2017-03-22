Betta LemmeBorn 30 April 1993
Betta Lemme Biography (Wikipedia)
Betta Lemme (born April 30, 1993) is a Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
Awoo (feat. Betta Lemme)
Sofi Tukker
