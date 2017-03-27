AfromanBorn 29 July 1974
Joseph Edgar Foreman (born July 28, 1974), better known by his stage name Afroman, is an American rapper, multi-instrumentalist and musician. He is best known for the hit single "Because I Got High". He was nominated for a Grammy award in 2002.
