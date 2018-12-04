Stone Temple Pilots (often abbreviated as STP) are an American rock band from San Diego, California, that originally consisted of Scott Weiland (lead vocals), brothers Dean DeLeo (guitar) and Robert DeLeo (bass, backing vocals), and Eric Kretz (drums). From the band's formation in 1989, its line-up remained unchanged until the firing of Weiland in February 2013. Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington joined the band in May 2013. In November 2015, Bennington left the band to focus solely on Linkin Park. On December 3, 2015, Weiland was found dead on his tour bus before a performance with his band The Wildabouts. In 2016, the band launched an online audition for a new lead vocalist. On July 20, 2017, Bennington was found dead at his home. His death was ruled as suicide by hanging. On November 14, 2017, Jeff Gutt became the new singer of the band.

After forming in 1989 under the name Mighty Joe Young, the band signed with Atlantic Records and changed its name to Stone Temple Pilots. The band's debut album, Core (1992), was a commercial success, and they went on to become one of the most commercially successful bands of the 1990s, selling more than 18 million albums in the United States and 35 million worldwide. The band released four more studio albums: Purple (1994), Tiny Music... Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop (1996), No. 4 (1999), and Shangri-La Dee Da (2001), before separating in 2002, after which the band members partook in various projects (most notably Velvet Revolver and Army of Anyone). The band eventually reconvened in 2008 for a reunion tour, released a new self-titled album in 2010, and actively toured until Chester Bennington's departure. The band's only material with Bennington was the EP High Rise in 2013. The band released its seventh studio album, also titled Stone Temple Pilots, on March 16, 2018.