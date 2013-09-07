J RabbitKorean duo. Formed 2010
J Rabbit
2010
J Rabbit Biography (Wikipedia)
J Rabbit (제이레빗) is a South Korean acoustic pop female duo under the label friendz.net. They debuted on November 27, 2010 with the single "Take One". The groups name is derived from combining the letter ‘J’ from their matching surname surname ‘Jung’ and the year of the rabbit, 1987, which they were both born in.
Tequila
J Rabbit
Tequila
Tequila
Last played on
Sex Crimes
J Rabbit
Sex Crimes
Sex Crimes
Last played on
