Jonathan Read
Jonathan Read Tracks
Czardas
Alan McClure, Jonathan Read & Vittorio Monti
Czardas
Performer
Last played on
Serenade
Alan McClure, Jonathan Read & Franz Schubert
Serenade
Performer
Last played on
Eternal Father Strong To Save (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
Choir and Congregation of St. Thomas' Parish Church, Белфаст, J. B Dykes, Jonathan Read, Jonahthan Rea & William Whiting
Eternal Father Strong To Save (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
Composer
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
Blessed Be Your Name (feat. New Irish Arts)
Beth Redman
Blessed Be Your Name (feat. New Irish Arts)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Our God Is Greater (feat. New Irish Arts - Orchestra)
Chris Tomlin
Our God Is Greater (feat. New Irish Arts - Orchestra)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
In Christ Alone (feat. New Irish Arts)
Keith Getty
In Christ Alone (feat. New Irish Arts)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Faithful One, So Unchanging (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
Congregation of St Thomas' Parish Church & Jonathan Read
Faithful One, So Unchanging (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Abide with me (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
William Henry Monk
Abide with me (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Still
Andrea Begley
Still
Last played on
My Song Is Love Unknown
John Ireland
My Song Is Love Unknown
Last played on
For the beauty of the earth
Conrad Kocher
For the beauty of the earth
Last played on
