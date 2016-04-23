Cardinal Rex Jim LawsonNigerian singer, trumpeter and bandleader. Born 1935. Died 1971
Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson
1935
Rex Jim Lawson (4 March 1935 – 18 January 1971), known as Cardinal Rex, was a singer, trumpeter and bandleader from New Kalabar, Nigeria. He became one of the best-known highlife musicians of the 1960s in Africa when Cardinal and his band dominated Nigeria’s highlife scene.
