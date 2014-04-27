Piyush Mishra (born 13 January 1963) is an Indian film and theatre actor, music director, lyricist, singer and scriptwriter. Mishra grew up in Gwalior, and went to graduate from National School of Drama, Delhi in 1986. Thereafter, he started his career in Hindi theatre in Delhi. Over the next decade, he established himself as a theatre director, actor, lyricist and singer. He moved to Mumbai in 2002, actor, lyricist and screenwriter, and receiving acclaim for his acting in Maqbool (2003) and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012).

As a film lyricist and singer, he is noted for his songs "Arre Ruk Ja Re Bandeh" in Black Friday, (2004), "Aarambh Hai Prachand" in Gulaal (2009), "Ik Bagal" in Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1, (2012), and "Husna" in MTV Coke Studio, (2012).