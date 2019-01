Barbara Pittman (April 6, 1938 – October 29, 2005) was one of the few female singers to record at Sun Studio. As a young teenager, she recorded some demos of songs for others. Pittman's most popular recordings include "I Need A Man" on the Sun label and "Two Young Fools In Love", released on Sam Phillips' International label.

