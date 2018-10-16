Jay UngarBorn 14 November 1946
Jay Ungar
1946-11-14
Jay Ungar Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay Ungar (born November 14, 1946) is an American folk musician and composer.
Jay Ungar Tracks
The Lover's Waltz
Molly Mason
The Lover's Waltz
The Lover's Waltz
Last played on
Ashokan farewell
Jay Ungar
Ashokan farewell
Ashokan farewell
Last played on
The Ashokan Farewell
Jay Ungar
The Ashokan Farewell
The Ashokan Farewell
Last played on
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Stephen Foster
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Last played on
Ashokan Farewell
Jay Ungar
Ashokan Farewell
Ashokan Farewell
Last played on
The Ashokan Farewell
Jay Ungar
The Ashokan Farewell
The Ashokan Farewell
Performer
Last played on
the ashokan
Jay Ungar
the ashokan
the ashokan
Last played on
Ashokan Farewell
Jay Ungar
Ashokan Farewell
Ashokan Farewell
Last played on
Carrickfergus
Jed Marum & Jay Ungar
Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus
Performer
Last played on
Calla's Waltz
Jed Marum & Jay Ungar
Calla's Waltz
Calla's Waltz
Performer
Last played on
Ashokan Farewell
Nicola Benedetti
Ashokan Farewell
Ashokan Farewell
Conductor
Composer
Last played on
Big Scioty
Aly Bain
Big Scioty
Big Scioty
Last played on
Goodbye Liza Jane
Jay Ungar
Goodbye Liza Jane
Goodbye Liza Jane
Last played on
