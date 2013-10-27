Johann Christoph AltnikolBorn 1 January 1720. Died 25 July 1759
Johann Christoph Altnikol
1720-01-01
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Christoph Altnickol, or Altnikol, (baptised 1 January 1720, buried 25 July 1759) was a German organist, bass singer, and composer. He was a son-in-law and copyist of Johann Sebastian Bach.
