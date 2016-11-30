Roland GiftBorn 28 May 1961
Roland Gift
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c110d0c-17a5-4192-83eb-e6e9ad446765
Roland Gift Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Lee Gift (born 28 May 1961) is a British singer, songwriter and actor. He was the lead singer of the band Fine Young Cannibals, who rose to fame in the mid 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roland Gift Performances & Interviews
Roland Gift Tracks
Sort by
I'm Not The Man I Used To Be (Live In Session)
Roland Gift
I'm Not The Man I Used To Be (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Not The Man I Used To Be (Live In Session)
Performer
Last played on
Do You Really Want To Know (Live In Session)
Roland Gift
Do You Really Want To Know (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Really Want To Know (Live In Session)
Performer
Last played on
The Prisoner (Live In Session)
Roland Gift
The Prisoner (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Prisoner (Live In Session)
Last played on
Do You Really Want To Know? (Live In Session)
Roland Gift
Do You Really Want To Know? (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Really Want To Know? (Live In Session)
Last played on
It's Only Money
Roland Gift
It's Only Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Only Money
Last played on
Roland Gift Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist