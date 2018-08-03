Ruaridh Campbell
Ruaridh Campbell
Freewheelin': Captain Campbell / Freewheeling To Kings House / Lord MacDonald
Angus Lyon
The Hen's March O'er The Midden
Angus Lyon
Eilidh On The Western Shore
Angus Lyon
Bovaglie's Plaid
Angus Lyon
Cha Teid Mise Tuilleadh A Shealltainn Na Cruinneag
Ruairidh Campbell
Washington Square Park
Angus Lyon
Travel Day
Angus Lyon
Breacan A'Chiobair
Ruaridh Campbell
ORAN A' PHOLITICIAN
Ruaridh Campbell
TOP O' THE MORGAN TO YA/21 MILES TO BIGGAR/TONY'S 4SOME REEL
Angus Lyon
Tha Duil A'm Cinnteach
Ruaridh Campbell
Gur milis morag
Ruaridh Campbell
Latha Bha Ridire Ag Òl
Ruaridh Campbell
