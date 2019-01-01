Bruce GilbertUK musician; guitarist in Wire. Born 18 May 1946
Bruce Gilbert
1946-05-18
Bruce Gilbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Clifford Gilbert (born 18 May 1946) is an English musician. One of the founding members of the influential and experimental art-punk band Wire, Gilbert branched out into electronic music, performance art, music production, and DJing during the band's extended periods of inactivity. Gilbert left Wire in 2004 and has since been focusing on solo work and collaborations with visual artists and fellow experimental musicians.
