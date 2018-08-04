John O’CallaghanTrance DJ/producer/artist
John O’Callaghan
John O’Callaghan Biography (Wikipedia)
John O'Callaghan is an Irish musician and DJ, mainly producing trance music. He also produces music under the alias of Joint Operations Centre, Mannix, Henrik Zuberstein and Stenna. He has also collaborated with fellow Discover artists such as Bryan Kearney, Neal Scarborough (as Inertia), Thomas Bronzwaer (as Lost World) and Greg Downey as well as more recently, trance hero Leon Bolier. His best known track is Big Sky, done with vocalist Audrey Gallagher. Callaghan has received remixes by trance artists such as The Thrillseekers, Sean Tyas, Gareth Emery, Cosmic Gate, Markus Schulz and Indecent Noise. He has also worked with Heatbeat and Aly & Fila.
John O’Callaghan Tracks
Concrete Angel (John O'Callaghan Remix)
Gareth Emery
Concrete Angel (John O'Callaghan Remix)
Concrete Angel (John O'Callaghan Remix)
Pathological Way
John O’Callaghan
Pathological Way
Pathological Way
Lies Cost Nothing (Will Atkinson Remix)
John O’Callaghan
Lies Cost Nothing (Will Atkinson Remix)
Lies Cost Nothing (Will Atkinson Remix)
Find Yourself (acapella)
John O’Callaghan
Find Yourself (acapella)
Find Yourself (acapella)
Out Of Nowhere (Jordan Suckley Remix) (feat. Josie)
John O’Callaghan
Out Of Nowhere (Jordan Suckley Remix) (feat. Josie)
Big Sky (Agnelli & Nelson Mix)
John O’Callaghan
Big Sky (Agnelli & Nelson Mix)
Big Sky (Ben Gold 2012 Mix) (feat. Audrey Gallagher)
John O’Callaghan
Big Sky (Ben Gold 2012 Mix) (feat. Audrey Gallagher)
Earth To Self
John O’Callaghan
Earth To Self
Earth To Self
Ride The Wave (Will Atkinson Remix)
John O’Callaghan
Ride The Wave (Will Atkinson Remix)
Ride The Wave (Will Atkinson Remix)
Big Sky (Ben Gold's Festival Mix) [White]
John O’Callaghan
Big Sky (Ben Gold's Festival Mix) [White]
Big Sky (Ben Gold's Festival Mix) [White]
Stress Test Ft Cathy Burton
John O’Callaghan
Stress Test Ft Cathy Burton
Stress Test Ft Cathy Burton
Desert Orchid
John O’Callaghan
Desert Orchid
Desert Orchid
Big Sky
Big Sky
John O'Callaghan
Big Sky
Big Sky
Find Yourself (Klubfiller Xtra Hard Mix)
John O’Callaghan
Find Yourself (Klubfiller Xtra Hard Mix)
Find Yourself (Klubfiller Xtra Hard Mix)
Striker (Ummet Ozcan Mix)
John O’Callaghan
Striker (Ummet Ozcan Mix)
Striker (Ummet Ozcan Mix)
Find Yourself (2010)
John O’Callaghan
Find Yourself (2010)
Find Yourself (2010)
Lesson Learned (John Gibbons & Scimon Tist Remix)
John O’Callaghan
Lesson Learned (John Gibbons & Scimon Tist Remix)
Every Lesson Learned (John Gibbons Mix)
John O’Callaghan
Every Lesson Learned (John Gibbons Mix)
Every Lesson Learned (John Gibbons Mix)
Don't Look Back (John Askew Remix)
John O’Callaghan
Don't Look Back (John Askew Remix)
Never Fade Away (2009)
John O’Callaghan
Never Fade Away (2009)
Never Fade Away (2009)
Big Sky (Joint Operations Centre Deconstruction Remix)
John O’Callaghan
Big Sky (Joint Operations Centre Deconstruction Remix)
