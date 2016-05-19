Billy ByrdUS country guitarist. Born 17 February 1920. Died 7 August 2001
William Lewis "Billy" Byrd (17 February 1920 – 7 August 2001) was a key early country lead guitarist (with some jazz leanings) and studio musician who performed with Ernest Tubb, the Oak Ridge Quartet, Tex Ritter, George Hamilton IV, Jimmy Dickens and others. He helped to popularize the role of the electric lead guitarist in country music and, with fellow guitarist Hank Garland, was responsible for input into the design of the Gibson Byrdland guitar, named after parts of the names of both players.
