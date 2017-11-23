Trudy and the RomanceLiverpool based trio. Formed 1 January 2014
Trudy and the Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04lw14s.jpg
2014-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c058282-ba69-4fab-9aad-2c609da200eb
Ruff Ryder
Last played on
Is There A Place I Can Go (Radio 1 Session, 21 March 2018)
He Sings (Radio 1 Session, 12 March 2018)
Last played on
Twist It, Shake It. Rock & Roll (Radio 1 Session, 12 March 2018)
Baby I'm Blue (Radio 1 Session, 12 March 2018)
Sandman (Radio 1 Session, 12 March 2018)
Last played on
Twist It, Shake It. Rock & Roll
Last played on
Is There A Place I Can Go
Last played on
Sandman
Last played on
My Baby's Gone Away
Last played on
He Sings
Last played on
Wild
Last played on
