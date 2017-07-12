Red Hot Chili Peppers Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Hot Chili Peppers are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1983. The group's musical style primarily consists of rock with an emphasis on funk, as well as elements from other genres such as punk rock and psychedelic rock. When played live, their music incorporates elements of jam band due to the improvised nature of many of their performances. Currently, the band consists of founding members vocalist Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea (Michael Peter Balzary), longtime drummer Chad Smith, and former touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with over 80 million records sold worldwide, have been nominated for sixteen Grammy Awards, of which they have won six, and are the most successful band in alternative rock radio history, currently holding the records for most number-one singles (13), most cumulative weeks at number one (85) and most top-ten songs (25) on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. In 2012, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
- Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-uphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0465ngz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0465ngz.jpg2016-08-28T23:39:00.000ZWhat a weekend! Highlights from three epic days of music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0465jxl
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
- Anthony Kiedis: "We never wanted to sound like anyone else"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ym2qc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ym2qc.jpg2016-06-17T08:06:00.000ZAnthony tells Chris about the origins of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' distinctive sound.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ym2r5
Anthony Kiedis: "We never wanted to sound like anyone else"
- "Flea broke his arm snowboarding" - Anthony Kiedis on the challenges of making the new RHCP albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tqgss.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tqgss.jpg2016-05-10T15:17:00.000ZThe Red Hot Chili Peppers' frontman gives Jo a behind-the-scenes peek on the new record 'The Gateway', produced by Danger Mouse.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tqjyl
"Flea broke his arm snowboarding" - Anthony Kiedis on the challenges of making the new RHCP album
The Zephyr Song
Under The Bridge
By The Way
Give It Away
Can't Stop
Dani California
Snow (Hey Oh)
Breaking The Girl
Universally Speaking
