Galapagos Duck is an Australian jazz band. Formed in 1969, they have an extensive history of international touring, including:

The band formed in 1969 for the winter season at "The Kosciusko Ski Chalet, Charlottes Pass".

Before it moved to The Rocks Push jazz club in Sydney, the band in 1969 was Marty Mooney and Tom Hare (reeds), Chris Qua (bass and trumpet), and Des Windsor (piano and organ).

Bruce Viles (owner of the Rocks Push) established The Basement jazz club at Circular Quay in 1973 and the Galapagos Duck opened there as the house band. At that time, the personnel was Marty Mooney and Tom Hare (reeds), Chris Qua (bass and trumpet), Willie Qua (drums and reeds) and Doug Robson (piano).

Some of the top names in Australian jazz have worked with the band at one time or another, including Dave Levy, Roger Frampton, Col Nolan, Paul McNamara and Warren Daly (ex-Daly-Wilson Big Band).