George Chakiris (born September 16, 1934) is an American retired dancer, singer and actor. He is best known for his appearance in the film version of West Side Story as Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks gang, for which he won both the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture.
America
'America', from West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein
'America', from West Side Story
'America', from West Side Story
America
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story: America
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story: America
West Side Story: America
America
Stairway To Paradise
George Chakiris
Stairway To Paradise
Stairway To Paradise
The Heart Of A Teenage Girl
George Chakiris
The Heart Of A Teenage Girl
