Irene DalisBorn 8 October 1925. Died 14 December 2014
Irene Dalis
1925-10-08
Irene Dalis Biography (Wikipedia)
Irene Dalis (born Yvonne Patricia Dalis, October 8, 1925 – December 14, 2014) was an American mezzo-soprano singer, who had a long international career at the highest levels of world opera. In 1946 she received her bachelor's degree from San Jose State College (now San Jose State University), where she regarded herself not as a singer, but as a pianist.
Irene Dalis Tracks
Tristan Und Isolde -'Einsam in der Nacht'
Richard Wagner
Tristan Und Isolde -'Einsam in der Nacht'
Tristan Und Isolde -'Einsam in der Nacht'
Performer
Choir
Last played on
