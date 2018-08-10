Punishment of Luxury
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bf35e4e-e2d2-4d00-ab68-9a485d8249f6
Punishment of Luxury Biography (Wikipedia)
Punishment of Luxury, also known as Punilux, are a four-man post-punk band from Newcastle, England, who still write songs and play gigs but were particularly active in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They released an album Laughing Academy on United Artists, and another on Red Rhino Records. They reformed in the late 1980s for a while and finally in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Punishment of Luxury Tracks
Sort by
Puppet Life
Punishment of Luxury
Puppet Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puppet Life
Last played on
Punishment of Luxury Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist