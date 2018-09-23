Ivan LarionovBorn 23 January 1830. Died 22 April 1889
Ivan Larionov
1830-01-23
Ivan Petrovich Larionov (Russian: Ива́н Петро́вич Ларио́нов; January 23, 1830 – April 22, 1889) was a Russian composer, writer and folklorist. He is mostly remembered for the famous song "Kalinka", which he wrote in 1860.
Larionov was born to a noble family in Perm, and studied music in Moscow. He died in Saratov in 1889, from stomach cancer.
Ivan Larionov Tracks
Kalinka
Ivan Larionov
Kalinka
Kalinka
Kalinka Malinka
Ivan Larionov
Kalinka Malinka
Kalinka Malinka
Kalinka
Traditional Russian, Soviet Army Band, Soviet Army Chorus & Colonel Boris Alexandrov
Kalinka
Kalinka
