Bernard LavilliersBorn 7 October 1946
Bernard Lavilliers
1946-10-07
Bernard Lavilliers Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Lavilliers (born on 7 October 1946) is a French singer. He was born Bernard Oulion in Saint-Étienne, Loire.
The band Fatals Picards wrote a song titled "Bernard Lavilliers", satirizing Lavilliers' image as a former adventurer.
Bernard Lavilliers Tracks
Les Adventures Extraordinaries D'Un Billet De Banque
Tendresse
Last played on
