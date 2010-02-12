Anton Thadäus Johann Nepomuk Stamitz (November 1750 – c. 1798–1809) was a German composer and violinist.

Anton was born during a family visit to Deutschbrod and baptised there on 27 November 1750. He and his brother Carl received their first violin instruction from their father Johann. After their father's death in 1757 they were taken on as students by Christian Cannabich, who had been a student of their father's. Both were by this time already violinists in the Mannheimer Kapelle and participated in its development.

In 1770, with his brother Carl, he visited Paris and established himself there. Between 1782 and 1789 he played in the King's court orchestra in Versailles, and obtained the title ordinaire de la musique du roi. He was the violin teacher of Rodolphe Kreutzer.

His biography after the French Revolution in 1798 is not known, but he probably died in Paris or Versailles. He may have died as late as 1809.