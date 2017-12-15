Emmanuel Leducq‐BarômeBorn 1971
Emmanuel Leducq‐Barôme
1971
Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuel Leducq-Barôme (born 1971 is a French conductor.
Tracks
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major (1st mvt)
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H VIIe 1 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
