The Opera Lafayette OrchestraFormed 1995
The Opera Lafayette Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8be747a6-af63-4e1d-9f88-d2048e3918ae
Biography (Wikipedia)
Coordinates: 38°52′59″N 76°59′35″W / 38.882958°N 76.993067°W
Opera Lafayette is an opera company based in Washington, D.C., that produces French operas from the 17th and 18th centuries. It was founded in 1995 by Ryan Brown and splits its season between Washington and New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Overture: Oedipe a Colone
Antonio Sacchini
Overture: Oedipe a Colone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture: Oedipe a Colone
Last played on
Back to artist