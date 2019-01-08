Rachel Keen (born 24 October 1997), known professionally as Raye, is an English singer and songwriter from London. She is best known for featuring on Jonas Blue's 2016 single "By Your Side" and, more recently, Jax Jones' 2016 single "You Don't Know Me", which peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart. She was short-listed for the BBC Music Sound of... award for 2017 and was named in third place.