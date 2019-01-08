RAYESouth London-based R&B singer. Born 24 October 1997
RAYE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kyt90.jpg
1997-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8be564c3-dfba-440b-af8c-4ffbceeef45e
RAYE Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Keen (born 24 October 1997), known professionally as Raye, is an English singer and songwriter from London. She is best known for featuring on Jonas Blue's 2016 single "By Your Side" and, more recently, Jax Jones' 2016 single "You Don't Know Me", which peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart. She was short-listed for the BBC Music Sound of... award for 2017 and was named in third place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
RAYE Performances & Interviews
- Dotty chats with Raye backstage at Sounds Like Friday Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx3h9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx3h9.jpg2017-12-12T19:03:00.000ZA.Dot chats with Raye about songwriting, working with John Legend and Jax Jones, her love of ketchup and the inspiration behind her new single...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qwd1x
Dotty chats with Raye backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night
- RAYE drops the hook to the Slothland National Anthem!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05nynnn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05nynnn.jpg2017-11-23T09:37:00.000ZRAYE previews the Slothland national anthem.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05nyrqw
RAYE drops the hook to the Slothland National Anthem!
- RAYE at the Great Escape Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053kn70.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053kn70.jpg2017-05-21T13:44:00.000ZJamz gets RAYE's festival tips at the Great Escape Festival in Brightonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053kn4t
RAYE at the Great Escape Festival
- "Sometimes we'd do a little gig in the canteen" RAYE on life in the BRIT Schoolhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ncy02.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ncy02.jpg2017-03-08T16:37:00.000ZRAYE chats to Twin B on 1Xtra about being the BRIT School's pride and joy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w711d
"Sometimes we'd do a little gig in the canteen" RAYE on life in the BRIT School
- RAYE - Shhh (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04n7nx0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04n7nx0.jpg2017-01-04T10:43:00.000ZRAYE performs Shhh in her old secondary school Woodcote High for BBC Music Sound of 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04n7ny2
RAYE - Shhh (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)
- My First Bars: RAYEhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lfnvz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lfnvz.jpg2016-12-15T15:00:00.000ZSouth London singer RAYE recalls her family's artistic influences.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lfp0f
My First Bars: RAYE
- What’s so special about the UK sound?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpg2016-12-15T13:28:00.000ZIn what's been a huge year for the UK music scene we sat down with some of our Hot For 2017 acts to discuss what makes British music unique and so attractive to the likes of Drakehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ljn0h
What’s so special about the UK sound?
- 1Xtra's Hot For 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpg2016-12-14T16:58:00.000Z10 UK artists tipped for big things in the year ahead - compiled by 1Xtra DJs and staff.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lfxzl
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
- Jamz interviews RAYEhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03cmb24.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03cmb24.jpg2016-11-27T23:55:00.000ZJamz chats to London singer/song-writer RAYEhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hj6lz
Jamz interviews RAYE
- ‘Frank Ocean taught me how to turn emotions into poetic madness’ - Rayehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4vm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4vm.jpg2016-09-23T12:41:00.000ZListen to Raye, Benji B and the artist himself talking about his work.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048t1m5
‘Frank Ocean taught me how to turn emotions into poetic madness’ - Raye
RAYE Tracks
Sort by
Check (feat. RAYE)
Kojo Funds
Check (feat. RAYE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06050r1.jpglink
Check (feat. RAYE)
Last played on
Confidence (feat. Maleek Berry & Nana Rogues)
RAYE
Confidence (feat. Maleek Berry & Nana Rogues)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067g6g1.jpglink
Confidence (feat. Maleek Berry & Nana Rogues)
Last played on
Friends
RAYE
Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n9b.jpglink
Friends
Last played on
Cigarette
RAYE
Cigarette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zwn2l.jpglink
Cigarette
Last played on
By Your Side (feat. RAYE)
Jonas Blue
By Your Side (feat. RAYE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dx6jn.jpglink
By Your Side (feat. RAYE)
Last played on
You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE)
Jax Jones
You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lpd2l.jpglink
You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE)
Last played on
Confidence (feat. Preditah)
RAYE
Confidence (feat. Preditah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyt90.jpglink
Confidence (feat. Preditah)
Last played on
Decline
RAYE
Decline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n7ndy.jpglink
Decline
Last played on
Tied Up (feat. Mr. Eazi, RAYE & Jake Gosling)
Major Lazer
Tied Up (feat. Mr. Eazi, RAYE & Jake Gosling)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Tied Up (feat. Mr. Eazi, RAYE & Jake Gosling)
Last played on
Confidence
RAYE
Confidence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyt90.jpglink
Confidence
Last played on
Playlists featuring RAYE
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8xj6q
Ibiza
2018-08-04T03:51:30
4
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
RAYE Links
Back to artist