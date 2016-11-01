Paul William Henning (September 16, 1911 – March 25, 2005) was an American producer and screenwriter. Most famous for the television sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, he was also crucial in developing the "rural" comedies Petticoat Junction (1963-1970) and Green Acres (1965-1971) for CBS.

Author Kurt Andersen described Henning as "the Eli Whitney of American television production."