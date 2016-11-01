Paul HenningTV screenwriter. Born 16 September 1911. Died 25 March 2005
Paul Henning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8be43030-4248-4534-8c1b-d764a62e0925
Paul Henning Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul William Henning (September 16, 1911 – March 25, 2005) was an American producer and screenwriter. Most famous for the television sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, he was also crucial in developing the "rural" comedies Petticoat Junction (1963-1970) and Green Acres (1965-1971) for CBS.
Author Kurt Andersen described Henning as "the Eli Whitney of American television production."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Henning Tracks
Sort by
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Paul Henning
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Last played on
Paul Henning Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist