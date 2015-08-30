Celius DoughertyBorn 27 May 1902. Died 22 December 1986
1902-05-27
Celius Dougherty Biography (Wikipedia)
Celius Dougherty (May 27, 1902, Glenwood, Minnesota – December 22, 1986, Effort, Pennsylvania) was an American pianist and composer of art songs and other music.
Celius Dougherty Tracks
Shenandoah
Celius Dougherty
Shenandoah
Shenandoah
Waly, waly (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
Celius Dougherty
Waly, waly (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
Waly, waly (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
Shenandoah (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
Celius Dougherty
Shenandoah (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
Shenandoah (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
