Nora GuthrieBorn 2 January 1950
Nora Guthrie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bdaad41-5c6e-4165-97d2-44599c828e3e
Nora Guthrie Biography (Wikipedia)
Nora Lee Guthrie (born January 2, 1950) is the daughter of American folk musician and singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie and his second wife Marjorie Mazia Guthrie, sister of singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie, and granddaughter of renowned Yiddish poet Aliza Greenblatt. Nora Guthrie is president of The Woody Guthrie Foundation, president of Woody Guthrie Publications and founder of the Woody Guthrie Archive, and lives in Mt. Kisco, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nora Guthrie Tracks
Sort by
Home Before Dark
Nora Guthrie
Home Before Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Before Dark
Last played on
Nora Guthrie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist