Nancy ElizabethBorn 5 December 1983
Nancy Elizabeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0xy.jpg
1983-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bd76b07-f666-43f5-b96c-9b5256ce1259
Nancy Elizabeth Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Elizabeth Cunliffe (born 1983) is a folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who releases music with The Leaf Label. She is an active member of Sōka Gakkai.
Nancy Elizabeth Tracks
The Act (6 Music Session, 25 Sep 2009)
Nancy Elizabeth
The Act (6 Music Session, 25 Sep 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Lay Low (6 Music Session, 25 Sep 2009)
Nancy Elizabeth
Lay Low (6 Music Session, 25 Sep 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Feet Of Courage (6 Music Session, 25 Sep 2009)
Nancy Elizabeth
Feet Of Courage (6 Music Session, 25 Sep 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
The Wheel Turning King
Nancy Elizabeth
The Wheel Turning King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
The Wheel Turning King
Last played on
Coriander
Nancy Elizabeth
Coriander
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Coriander
Last played on
Battle And Victory
Nancy Elizabeth
Battle And Victory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Battle And Victory
Last played on
Mexico
Nancy Elizabeth
Mexico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Mexico
Last played on
All Mouth
Nancy Elizabeth
All Mouth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
All Mouth
Last played on
Death In A Sunny Room
Nancy Elizabeth
Death In A Sunny Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Death In A Sunny Room
Last played on
Heart
Nancy Elizabeth
Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Heart
Last played on
Shimmering Song (Live)
Nancy Elizabeth
Shimmering Song (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Shimmering Song (Live)
Debt (Live)
Nancy Elizabeth
Debt (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Debt (Live)
Feet of Courage (Live)
Nancy Elizabeth
Feet of Courage (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Feet of Courage (Live)
The Last Battle
Nancy Elizabeth
The Last Battle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
The Last Battle
Last played on
Early Sleep
Nancy Elizabeth
Early Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Early Sleep
Last played on
Simon Says Dance
Nancy Elizabeth
Simon Says Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Simon Says Dance
Last played on
Canopy
Nancy Elizabeth
Canopy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Canopy
Last played on
Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
Nancy Elizabeth
Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
I'm Like The Paper
Nancy Elizabeth
I'm Like The Paper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
I'm Like The Paper
Last played on
The Remote Past
Nancy Elizabeth
The Remote Past
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
The Remote Past
Last played on
Feet of Courage
Nancy Elizabeth
Feet of Courage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Feet of Courage
Last played on
Winter, Baby
Nancy Elizabeth
Winter, Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xy.jpglink
Winter, Baby
Last played on
