The Weather ProphetsFormed 1986. Disbanded 1988
The Weather Prophets
1986
The Weather Prophets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Weather Prophets were a British indie band formed in London in 1986 after the break-up of The Loft. After two studio albums, the band split up, with singer Peter Astor going on to a solo career.
In My Room
Almost Prayed
Naked As the Day You Were Born
Well Done Sonny
Love Song No 1 (Janice Long session 10.02.1985)
Almost Prayed (Janice Long session 10.02.1985)
Lighthouse Room (Janice Long session 10.02.1985)
Why Does The Rain
Hollow Heart - BBC Session 02/11/1986
She Comes From The Rain - BBC Session 02/11/1986
Like Frankie Lymon
