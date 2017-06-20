Besses o’ th’ Barn BandFormed 1818
Besses o’ th’ Barn Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1818
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bd0505c-0245-449d-befe-5a4f709dd066
Biography (Wikipedia)
Besses o' th' Barn Band is an English brass band that has been in existence in the Besses o' th' Barn area of Whitefield, Greater Manchester since at least 1818. A junior section, Besses Boys' Band, was established in 1943.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Summer Scherzo
Gordon Langford
Summer Scherzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Scherzo
Last played on
The African Waltz
MacDermott, Besses o’ th’ Barn Band, Derek Broadbent & Derek Broadbent
The African Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The African Waltz
Composer
Last played on
Simple Gifts (Lord Of The Dance)
Besses o’ th’ Barn Band
Simple Gifts (Lord Of The Dance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Gifts (Lord Of The Dance)
Last played on
Jazz Intermezzo
Besses o’ th’ Barn Band
Jazz Intermezzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazz Intermezzo
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist