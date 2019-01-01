Ben Grosse is an American record producer and mixer, known for his signature sound involving metal and hard rock music.[citation needed] Grosse has mixed and produced numerous albums for popular artists such as Dream Theater, Marilyn Manson, Sevendust, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Filter, Fuel, Depeche Mode, Richard Barone, Alter Bridge, Red, Vertical Horizon, Love and Death, Hollywood Undead, Ben Folds, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Underoath and many others.[citation needed] As the mixer for many well-known songs from artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers ("Higher Ground"), Republica ("Ready to Go" ), Third Eye Blind ("Graduate" from the Can't Hardly Wait soundtrack), and The Flaming Lips ("She Don't Use Jelly"),[citation needed] he currently works with a staff at his own studio, The Mix Room, in Burbank, California.[citation needed]