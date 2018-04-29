Michael Z. LandBorn 1961
Michael Z. Land
1961
Michael Z. Land Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Z. Land (born 1961) is an American video game composer and musician best known for his scores for various games produced by LucasArts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Z. Land Tracks
The Dig Original Soundtrack
Main Titles
