Almeida Ensemble
Almeida Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bc4b330-3827-4885-af2f-8dd7bbff6930
Almeida Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
Powder Her Face (an Opera in two acts) Op.14, ACT I, Scene 3: Nineteen thirty-six: Come here
Thomas Adès
Powder Her Face (an Opera in two acts) Op.14, ACT I, Scene 3: Nineteen thirty-six: Come here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Powder Her Face (an Opera in two acts) Op.14, ACT I, Scene 3: Nineteen thirty-six: Come here
Last played on
Powder her Face (opening)
Thomas Adès
Powder her Face (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Powder her Face (opening)
Last played on
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
Gerald Barry
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
Last played on
Powder Her Face (Act 1, Sc 2: Pantomime - extract)
Thomas Adès
Powder Her Face (Act 1, Sc 2: Pantomime - extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Powder Her Face (Act 1, Sc 2: Pantomime - extract)
Last played on
Back to artist