The Weather Girls is an American musical duo formed in San Francisco, California in 1977 as Two Tons O' Fun, the duo, consisting of singers Izora Armstead and Martha Wash, originally served as Sylvester's backup singers. Later changing their name to The Two Tons and finally The Weather Girls, the duo reached their peak in popularity in 1982 with the international hit "It's Raining Men", which sold over 6 million copies worldwide and was included the following year in their album Success.

The duo disbanded in 1988; however, Armstead premiered a new version of The Weather Girls in 1990, together with her daughter Dynelle Rhodes. Following Armstead's death in 2004, the duo has no original members left. The group consist now of Dynelle Rhodes and Dorrey Lynn Lyles.