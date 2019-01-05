Bernard Haitink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061cjx8.jpg
1929-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bc0b4b4-cc3f-40cf-8223-4ee980cb768d
Bernard Haitink Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Johan Herman Haitink CH KBE (born 4 March 1929) is a Dutch conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernard Haitink Performances & Interviews
- Schumann: Symphony No 2 in C major (3rd mvt – excerpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0591k3j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0591k3j.jpg2017-07-23T19:50:00.000ZIn Schumann's Second Symphony the composer overcomes the demons of his own mental health to produce a work of invigorating, captivating extremes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0591h58
Schumann: Symphony No 2 in C major (3rd mvt – excerpt) (2017)
- Mozart: Violin Concerto No 3 in G major, K 216 (3rd mvt - excerpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0591k56.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0591k56.jpg2017-07-23T19:50:00.000ZAward-winning German violinist Isabelle Faust, the soloist in Mozart’s graceful Violin Concerto No 3.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0591h92
Mozart: Violin Concerto No 3 in G major, K 216 (3rd mvt - excerpt) (2017)
Bernard Haitink Tracks
Sort by
Petite Suite 'Jeux d'enfants'
Georges Bizet
Petite Suite 'Jeux d'enfants'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Petite Suite 'Jeux d'enfants'
Last played on
Nocturnes for orchestra: No.2 Fetes
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes for orchestra: No.2 Fetes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Nocturnes for orchestra: No.2 Fetes
Last played on
Slavonic Dance Op.46 no.4 in F major
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance Op.46 no.4 in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Slavonic Dance Op.46 no.4 in F major
Last played on
The Shrovetide Fair (Petrushka)
Igor Stravinsky
The Shrovetide Fair (Petrushka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Shrovetide Fair (Petrushka)
Last played on
Siegfried Idyll
Richard Wagner
Siegfried Idyll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Siegfried Idyll
Last played on
Cello Concerto
William Walton
Cello Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Cello Concerto
Last played on
Don Juan
Richard Strauss
Don Juan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Don Juan
Last played on
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
Orchestra
Last played on
Parsifal (Act 1 Prelude)
Richard Wagner
Parsifal (Act 1 Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Parsifal (Act 1 Prelude)
Last played on
Serenade No 1 in D major, Op 11 (6th mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Serenade No 1 in D major, Op 11 (6th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Serenade No 1 in D major, Op 11 (6th mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 7 in A major orch Hallen
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 7 in A major orch Hallen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No 7 in A major orch Hallen
Last played on
Nocturnes (No 3, 'Sirènes')
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes (No 3, 'Sirènes')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Nocturnes (No 3, 'Sirènes')
Last played on
Symphony No.1 in B flat major, Op 38, 'Spring'
Robert Schumann
Symphony No.1 in B flat major, Op 38, 'Spring'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Symphony No.1 in B flat major, Op 38, 'Spring'
Last played on
Orpheus ballet in three scenes (1947)
Igor Stravinsky
Orpheus ballet in three scenes (1947)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Orpheus ballet in three scenes (1947)
Last played on
Rhapsodie for clarinet and orchestra
Claude Debussy
Rhapsodie for clarinet and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Rhapsodie for clarinet and orchestra
Last played on
Magic Fire Music (from Die Walkure)
Richard Wagner
Magic Fire Music (from Die Walkure)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Magic Fire Music (from Die Walkure)
Orchestra
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 9 in E minor orch Schollum
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 9 in E minor orch Schollum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No 9 in E minor orch Schollum
Last played on
Mephisto Waltz No.1 'The Dance in the Village Inn'
Franz Liszt
Mephisto Waltz No.1 'The Dance in the Village Inn'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Mephisto Waltz No.1 'The Dance in the Village Inn'
Last played on
Allegro (Symphony No 1 in C minor)
Anton Bruckner
Allegro (Symphony No 1 in C minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Allegro (Symphony No 1 in C minor)
Last played on
Les Biches, suite from the ballet (1939-1940)
Francis Poulenc
Les Biches, suite from the ballet (1939-1940)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Les Biches, suite from the ballet (1939-1940)
Last played on
Overture: Tannhauser
Richard Wagner
Overture: Tannhauser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Overture: Tannhauser
Last played on
Serenade No 2 in A major, Op 16 (4th mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Serenade No 2 in A major, Op 16 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Serenade No 2 in A major, Op 16 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Slavonic Dance in A flat major, Op 46 No 3
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance in A flat major, Op 46 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Slavonic Dance in A flat major, Op 46 No 3
Last played on
Marche écossaise
Claude Debussy
Marche écossaise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Marche écossaise
Last played on
21 Hungarian dances orch. Parlow [orig. for piano duet], no.6 in B flat major
Johannes Brahms
21 Hungarian dances orch. Parlow [orig. for piano duet], no.6 in B flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
21 Hungarian dances orch. Parlow [orig. for piano duet], no.6 in B flat major
Last played on
Symphony No.6 - movement 3 - Scherzo
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No.6 - movement 3 - Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Symphony No.6 - movement 3 - Scherzo
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 3 in F major orch Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 3 in F major orch Brahms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No 3 in F major orch Brahms
Last played on
The Firebird: Finale
Igor Stravinsky
The Firebird: Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Firebird: Finale
Last played on
Alpine Symphony, Op 64
Richard Strauss
Alpine Symphony, Op 64
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Alpine Symphony, Op 64
Last played on
Symphony No. 3 in D Minor: VI. Langsam. Ruhevoll. Empfunden
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No. 3 in D Minor: VI. Langsam. Ruhevoll. Empfunden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No. 3 in D Minor: VI. Langsam. Ruhevoll. Empfunden
Last played on
Fin ch'han dal vino calda la testa (Don Giovanni, Act 1, Scene 3)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fin ch'han dal vino calda la testa (Don Giovanni, Act 1, Scene 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Fin ch'han dal vino calda la testa (Don Giovanni, Act 1, Scene 3)
Last played on
Tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel
Tombeau de Couperin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Tombeau de Couperin
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36: IV. Allegro molto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36: IV. Allegro molto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36: IV. Allegro molto
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) for voice & orchestra (AV.150) (1948)
Richard Strauss
Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) for voice & orchestra (AV.150) (1948)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) for voice & orchestra (AV.150) (1948)
Last played on
Mahler: Symphony No. 3 (Fifth Movement)
Gustav Mahler
Mahler: Symphony No. 3 (Fifth Movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Mahler: Symphony No. 3 (Fifth Movement)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.27 in B flat major K.595
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.27 in B flat major K.595
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.27 in B flat major K.595
Last played on
Sea Symphony - 4th mvt
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sea Symphony - 4th mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Sea Symphony - 4th mvt
Last played on
Le Festin de l'araignee - symphonic fragments Op.17
Albert Roussel
Le Festin de l'araignee - symphonic fragments Op.17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc0.jpglink
Le Festin de l'araignee - symphonic fragments Op.17
Last played on
Slavonic Dance in C major, Op 46 No 1
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance in C major, Op 46 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Slavonic Dance in C major, Op 46 No 1
Last played on
Symphony No.2 - Im Tempo des Scherzos (Aufersteh'n, ja aufersteh'n to end)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2 - Im Tempo des Scherzos (Aufersteh'n, ja aufersteh'n to end)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No.2 - Im Tempo des Scherzos (Aufersteh'n, ja aufersteh'n to end)
Choir
Last played on
Serenade No.1 in D, Op.11 (1st mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Serenade No.1 in D, Op.11 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Serenade No.1 in D, Op.11 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
10
Mar
2019
Bernard Haitink, London Symphony Orchestra
Barbican Hall, London, UK
14
Mar
2019
Bernard Haitink, London Symphony Orchestra
Barbican Hall, London, UK
21
Mar
2019
Bernard Haitink, London Symphony Orchestra
Barbican Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 3: Bernard Haitink conducts Mozart and Schumann
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evjp6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-16T03:29:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynlv.jpg
16
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 3: Bernard Haitink conducts Mozart and Schumann
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3pn3d
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-29T03:29:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx10z.jpg
29
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 57: Chamber Orchestra of Europe and Bernard Haitink
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e93zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-28T03:29:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmlp0.jpg
28
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 57: Chamber Orchestra of Europe and Bernard Haitink
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 40: Bernard Haitink and the London Symphony Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erfv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-16T03:29:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024ykhp.jpg
16
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 40: Bernard Haitink and the London Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 75: Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra – Haydn & R. Strauss
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8hgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-07T03:29:04
7
Sep
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 75: Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra – Haydn & R. Strauss
Royal Albert Hall
Bernard Haitink Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Neptune, the Mystic
-
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
-
Schoenberg: Seht, die Sonne from 'Gurrelieder' (excerpt) (2017)
-
Simon Rattle: Conductors are 'pure amateurs' compared to football managers
-
Simon Rattle: "There was nothing I wanted more than to be a drummer"
-
Sir Simon Rattle on orchestras and fine wines
-
Rattle: Why Messiaen and Bruckner make great bedfellows
-
"A great composer, an astonishing conductor and a really funny, charming, surprising man"
-
Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' - Preview Clip
-
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique - Preview Clip
Back to artist