Schumann: Symphony No 2 in C major (3rd mvt – excerpt) (2017)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0591k3j.jpg

2017-07-23T19:50:00.000Z

In Schumann's Second Symphony the composer overcomes the demons of his own mental health to produce a work of invigorating, captivating extremes.

