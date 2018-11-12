ScubaUK Techno producer Paul Rose
Paul Rose, usually known as Scuba (also known by his SCB alias), is a British electronic musician, now based in Berlin. He has released four albums, two EP's and a handful of compilation and mix albums. His style has been described as dubstep with a later 'shift toward a brighter and more eclectic approach to production'. In 2013, he won an award for Best Live Act from DJ Mag.
