Derek Tyler Carter (born December 30, 1991) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer born and raised in Habersham County, Georgia. He is the lead vocalist and founding member of American metalcore band Issues. Carter began his musical career performing drums in local bands in Atlanta, Georgia and forming the rock band A Path Less Traveled, in 2008. Following his underground success, he joined the metalcore band Woe, Is Me, releasing their debut studio album, Number[s], in 2010, in which he left the following year.

After departing from Woe, Is Me, he began amalgamating Issues with former members of Woe, Is Me, including vocalist Michael Bohn. With Issues, they released their debut extended play (EP), Black Diamonds. The following year, the band released the stand-alone single, "Hooligans". In 2014, the group released their debut full-length studio album, Issues, to critical and commercial acclaim, charting at number-nine on the U.S. Billboard 200. The group released their second EP, Diamond Dreams, on November 18, 2014. The band released their second full-length studio album, Headspace (2016), to positive acclaim, charting at number 20 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Bohn departed from Issues in January 2018, making Carter the sole vocalist in the group's line-up.