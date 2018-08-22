Richard WilsonScottish actor. Born 9 July 1936
Richard Wilson
1936-07-09
Richard Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Wilson OBE (born Iain Carmichael Wilson; 9 July 1936) is a Scottish actor, theatre director and broadcaster. He played Victor Meldrew in the BBC sitcom One Foot in the Grave. A later role was Gaius, the court physician of Camelot, in the BBC drama Merlin.
ONE FOOT IN THE GRAVE (feat. Richard Wilson)
Eric Idle
ONE FOOT IN THE GRAVE (feat. Richard Wilson)
One Foot In The Grave (feat. Richard Wilson)
Eric Idle
One Foot In The Grave (feat. Richard Wilson)
