Keren Ann Born 10 March 1974
Keren Ann
1974-03-10
Keren Ann Biography (Wikipedia)
Keren Ann Zeidel (Hebrew: קרן אן זיידל born 10 March 1974 in Caesarea, Israel), known professionally as Keren Ann, is a singer, songwriter, composer, producer, and engineer based largely in Paris, Tel Aviv, and New York City. She plays guitar, piano, and clarinet. She also engineers and writes choir and musical arrangements.
Keren Ann Tracks
I Was Made To Love Magic
Keren Ann
I Was Made To Love Magic
I Was Made To Love Magic
Last played on
End of May
Keren Ann
End of May
End of May
Last played on
La Corde et Les Chausson
Keren Ann
La Corde et Les Chausson
She Won't Trade It For Nothing
Keren Ann
She Won't Trade It For Nothing
She Won't Trade It For Nothing
Last played on
Manha De Carnaval
Keren Ann
Manha De Carnaval
Manha De Carnaval
Last played on
Sugar Mama
Keren Ann
Sugar Mama
Sugar Mama
Last played on
Jardin D'Hiver
Keren Ann
Jardin D'Hiver
Jardin D'Hiver
Last played on
You Were On Fire
Keren Ann
You Were On Fire
You Were On Fire
Last played on
My Name Is Trouble
Keren Ann
My Name Is Trouble
My Name Is Trouble
Last played on
