Joseph Marie AmiotBorn February 1718. Died 9 October 1793
Joseph Marie Amiot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1718-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bb37c7e-32eb-4ea7-9d32-07f90ee3e5b0
Joseph Marie Amiot Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Joseph Marie Amiot (sometimes Amyot; Chinese: 錢德明; pinyin: Qián Démíng; February 1718 - October 9, 1793) was a French Jesuit missionary in Qing China, during the reign of the Qianlong Emperor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph Marie Amiot Tracks
Sort by
Joseph Marie Amiot Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist