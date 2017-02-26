Edward HeymanBorn 14 March 1907. Died 16 October 1981
Edward Heyman
1907-03-14
Edward Heyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Heyman (March 14, 1907 – October 16, 1981) was an American lyricist and producer, best known for his lyrics to "Body and Soul," "When I Fall in Love," and "For Sentimental Reasons." He also contributed to a number of songs for films.
Edward Heyman Tracks
When I Fall in Love
Tenebrae Consort, Nigel Short, Victor Young, Edward Heyman & Alexander L'Estrange
When I Fall in Love
When I Fall in Love
When I Fall In Love
Percy Faith
When I Fall In Love
When I Fall In Love
